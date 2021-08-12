Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/3/2021 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $74.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.

8/1/2021 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ICPT traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,339,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,524. The stock has a market cap of $506.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.78. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $54.26.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 640,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after buying an additional 237,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,782,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,121,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 158,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 128,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,576,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.