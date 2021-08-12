Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.740-$0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.000-$4.590 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSP. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.77.

NSP stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $104.37. The company had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,735. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. Insperity has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $104.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 209.97%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,563,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $442,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,069 shares of company stock worth $7,817,318 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

