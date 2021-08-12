Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.750-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.01 billion-$9.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.75. 382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

