Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $646,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,235,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,520,529.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Constantine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $630,975.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, John Constantine sold 9,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $760,770.00.

On Monday, July 12th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $634,275.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $615,825.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $617,100.00.

On Friday, May 28th, John Constantine sold 61,256 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $5,029,730.16.

NASDAQ XPEL traded down $3.14 on Thursday, hitting $83.57. 1,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.59. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $103.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.01 and a beta of 2.42.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XPEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowbird Capital LP raised its position in shares of XPEL by 425.2% in the first quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 357,132 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of XPEL by 12.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,039,000 after purchasing an additional 116,062 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of XPEL by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 115,434 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in shares of XPEL by 383.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 112,589 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the first quarter valued at about $3,396,000. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

