Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $204,238.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andrew D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vicor alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Andrew D’amico sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $592,350.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Andrew D’amico sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $93,010.00.

Shares of VICR opened at $118.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.47 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $122.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.08.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

VICR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vicor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $827,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vicor by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.