Insider Selling: Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) General Counsel Sells 259 Shares of Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $23,439.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.79. 5,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.31. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.45 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.
Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
