Insider Selling: Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) General Counsel Sells 259 Shares of Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $23,439.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.79. 5,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.31. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.45 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TXRH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

