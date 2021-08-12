Insider Selling: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at $217,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $92.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.41. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

