Insider Selling: Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.56, for a total transaction of $316,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $105.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $110.89. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.04.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSEX. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Middlesex Water during the first quarter valued at $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 75.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 56.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

