Insider Selling: IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Sells $2,063,610.00 in Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.87, for a total transaction of $2,063,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $665.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $642.67. The firm has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.54 and a 12-month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $735.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $636.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

