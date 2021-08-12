Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Sells $2,549,591.15 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 20,131 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $2,549,591.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,786,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $897,738.52.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Mark Evan Jones sold 21,065 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $1,810,115.45.

On Thursday, May 13th, Mark Evan Jones sold 52,599 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,392,542.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $135.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.90. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.94, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 12.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 47,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 98.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

