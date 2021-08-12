Insider Selling: Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) SVP Sells 4,546 Shares of Stock

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 4,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $451,372.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kurt F. Gallo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00.

Shares of Crane stock traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $104.09. 341,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,259. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.69. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $104.40.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 4.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 115.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Crane by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

