Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) SVP Sells 13,903 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) SVP Xueyan Wang sold 13,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $559,595.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,845.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Xueyan Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Xueyan Wang sold 10,407 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $380,479.92.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Xueyan Wang sold 30,407 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $1,233,916.06.

COUR stock opened at $37.71 on Thursday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter worth $952,060,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,230,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Coursera by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,743 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth $69,750,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth about $45,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COUR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, began coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

