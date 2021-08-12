Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 29,751 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 29,751 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.01, for a total transaction of $10,561,902.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total value of $18,887,400.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.01, for a total value of $19,440,600.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total value of $7,453,528.17.

NYSE:CVNA traded down $9.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $360.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,003. The stock has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.32 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.68. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

