Insider Selling: CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CEO Sells 66,161 Shares of Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CEO Lev Peker sold 66,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $1,321,235.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lev Peker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Lev Peker sold 50,000 shares of CarParts.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Lev Peker sold 13,589 shares of CarParts.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $266,208.51.

Shares of CarParts.com stock opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.95 million, a P/E ratio of -264.00 and a beta of 2.72. CarParts.com, Inc. has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Equities analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 6.4% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 202,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 12,243 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 257,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 167,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PRTS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarParts.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

