Insider Selling: California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells 6,555 Shares of Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 6,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $198,026.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 162,384 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $4,905,620.64.

On Monday, August 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 104,400 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $2,954,520.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 83,591 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $2,362,281.66.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 39,453 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,180.07.

On Thursday, July 15th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,438 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $265,302.18.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,524,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 38,736 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $1,108,236.96.

On Friday, June 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,193,081 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $39,681,874.06.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 63,633 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $2,088,435.06.

On Monday, June 21st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 405,283 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $13,325,705.04.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $30.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.72. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in California Resources by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 20,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 82.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,065,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,993 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

