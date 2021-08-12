Insider Selling: Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) Insider Sells 33,374 Shares of Stock

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) insider Penny Scott-Bayfield sold 33,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.47), for a total transaction of £114,139.08 ($149,123.44).

Shares of LON BMY opened at GBX 368 ($4.81) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 349.41. Bloomsbury Publishing Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 189.98 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 405 ($5.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of £300.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.36 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Bloomsbury Publishing’s previous dividend of $1.28. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. Bloomsbury Publishing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.08%.

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

