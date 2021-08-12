Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Sells $946,088.88 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Michael Doogue sold 32,714 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $946,088.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,489.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Michael Doogue also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $248,761.83.
- On Thursday, July 1st, Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $243,681.42.
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $232,183.65.
Shares of ALGM opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.05.
ALGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,536,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,408,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,610,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $2,183,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
