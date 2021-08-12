Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Sells $946,088.88 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Michael Doogue sold 32,714 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $946,088.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,489.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Doogue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $248,761.83.

On Thursday, July 1st, Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $243,681.42.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $232,183.65.

Shares of ALGM opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.05.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

ALGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,536,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,408,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,610,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $2,183,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

