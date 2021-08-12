Insider Selling: 3M (NYSE:MMM) Insider Sells 6,025 Shares of Stock

3M (NYSE:MMM) insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,070. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $116.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.16.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 82,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,847,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 44.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.8% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

