Insider Buying: PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Director Purchases $107,775.00 in Stock

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Director Douglas C. Curling purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $107,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE PRG opened at $45.72 on Thursday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.27 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. On average, analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 224.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 33.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in PROG by 25.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in PROG by 55.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

PRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

