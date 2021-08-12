Insider Buying: PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Director Purchases $107,775.00 in Stock

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Director Douglas C. Curling purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $107,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE PRG opened at $45.72 on Thursday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.27 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22.
PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. On average, analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.
PROG Company Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.
