Insider Buying: Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director Purchases $247,059.00 in Stock

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director Kathleen Olsen acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of GRBK stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.31. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $28.03.
Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.
GRBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.
Green Brick Partners Company Profile
Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.
