Insider Buying: Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director Purchases $247,059.00 in Stock

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director Kathleen Olsen acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.31. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 185.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 138.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

