Insider Buying: AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) Insider Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) insider Gary Bullard purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £8,700 ($11,366.61).

AFC Energy stock opened at GBX 58.81 ($0.77) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 32.85 and a quick ratio of 32.17. AFC Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16.52 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 94.40 ($1.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £431.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.33.

About AFC Energy

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

