Insider Buying: AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) Insider Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) insider Gary Bullard purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £8,700 ($11,366.61).
AFC Energy stock opened at GBX 58.81 ($0.77) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 32.85 and a quick ratio of 32.17. AFC Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16.52 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 94.40 ($1.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £431.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.33.
About AFC Energy
