Insider Buying: Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Director Buys 3,950 Shares of Stock

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter J. Nolan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of Activision Blizzard stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.69. 124,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,211,055. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.