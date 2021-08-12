Insider Buying: Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Director Buys 3,950 Shares of Stock

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Peter J. Nolan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 5th, Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of Activision Blizzard stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60.
Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.69. 124,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,211,055. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.19.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
