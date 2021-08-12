Inpixon (INPX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 341.07% and a negative return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter.

Shares of Inpixon stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,955,474. Inpixon has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09. The company has a market cap of $115.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.19.

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a third-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

