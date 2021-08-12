Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INGN. KeyCorp raised their target price on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Inogen from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Inogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. Inogen has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $82.35. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -521.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.82.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $38,977,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,079,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,186,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $112,221.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,084.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 721,293 shares of company stock worth $41,980,136 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Inogen by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,183 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inogen by 2.8% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 8.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,995 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Inogen by 335.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

