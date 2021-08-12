Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:INVZ traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.80. 606,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,429. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.66. Innoviz Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

INVZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

