Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) CFO Catherine Hastings Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total transaction of $343,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE IIPR traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $231.18. 1,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,171. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.50 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.22. The company has a current ratio of 165.60, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 42,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,884,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 13.3% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IIPR. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.13.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

