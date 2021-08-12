InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. InMode currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,245. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.87. InMode has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.80.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 227.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,312 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,997 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the first quarter worth about $50,866,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the second quarter worth about $65,675,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in InMode by 216.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $94,892,000 after buying an additional 685,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in InMode in the first quarter valued at about $32,087,000.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

