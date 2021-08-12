Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ INBX traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.95. The stock had a trading volume of 780 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,201. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.35. Inhibrx has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $50.97.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Inhibrx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

