Indorse Token Price Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Indorse Token has a market capitalization of $708,808.77 and approximately $43.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Indorse Token has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Indorse Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00056278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00015212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.43 or 0.00880029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00110889 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.57 or 0.00154170 BTC.

Indorse Token Profile

Indorse Token is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Indorse Token Coin Trading

