IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.85% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Imara Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMR-687, which are in clinical stage. Imara Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of IMARA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:IMRA traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.82. 750,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,610. The firm has a market cap of $85.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 3.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.03. IMARA has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that IMARA will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMRA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IMARA by 3,828.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 314,123 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in IMARA in the second quarter worth about $1,530,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IMARA in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in IMARA during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

