IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.63. IKONICS shares last traded at $23.39, with a volume of 19,447 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IKONICS from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Get IKONICS alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 million, a PE ratio of 334.14 and a beta of 1.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IKONICS stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 4.73% of IKONICS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IKONICS Company Profile (NASDAQ:IKNX)

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for IKONICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IKONICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.