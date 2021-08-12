II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $780 million to $830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $797.83 million.II-VI also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.750-$0.900 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities raised shares of II-VI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut II-VI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Shares of IIVI stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,037,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,770. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.17. II-VI has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.49.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.74 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $101,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $536,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,890,732.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,335 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

