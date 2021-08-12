IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,961,000 after buying an additional 7,039,559 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 329.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,199,000 after buying an additional 4,039,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $195,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 568.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,707,000 after buying an additional 2,019,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 304.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,078,000 after buying an additional 1,654,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.05.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $99.78. 4,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,542,811. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $101.52. The firm has a market cap of $155.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.97.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.84%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

