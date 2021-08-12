IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,869,110,000 after acquiring an additional 412,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,889,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,160,478,000 after acquiring an additional 141,483 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,131,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,004,154,000 after acquiring an additional 151,301 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,830,000 after acquiring an additional 25,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,011,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,877,000 after acquiring an additional 12,509 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $281.27. The company had a trading volume of 32,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,923. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $284.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.99.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.