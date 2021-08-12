IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 66,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 78,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 47,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,400,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,968,000 after buying an additional 78,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.8% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BNDX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.92. 5,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,899,251. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.42. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $58.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.