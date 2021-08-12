IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1,409.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,940 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the software company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,009 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.05.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $330.37. 5,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,576. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $298.09. The stock has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $335.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.