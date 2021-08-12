IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 1,250 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of The Southern by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 149,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Southern by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,946,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,567,000 after buying an additional 30,157 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 164,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of The Southern by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 7,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Southern by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.76. 34,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,772. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.01. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

