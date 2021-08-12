Idle (IDLE) Price Hits $5.73 on Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Idle has a total market capitalization of $14.04 million and approximately $269,259.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can now be purchased for about $5.73 or 0.00012446 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Idle has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00047997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.93 or 0.00154139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.68 or 0.00162281 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,034.29 or 1.00037177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.84 or 0.00873233 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,450,896 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

