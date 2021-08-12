IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Daniel M. Junius Sells 2,402 Shares

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,351.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $10.35 on Thursday, hitting $675.67. 264,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.54 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $642.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.30, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $735.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $636.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

