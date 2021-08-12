IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its stake in IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 8,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.71.

Shares of IEX stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $226.53. 1,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,177. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.51 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

