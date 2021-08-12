IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) PT Lowered to $30.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IDYA. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.22.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.71. 7,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.30 million, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $30,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,843.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $264,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $604,334 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 23,909 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 29,943 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 60,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

