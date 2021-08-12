ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,180.00

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,180 ($15.42) and last traded at GBX 1,162 ($15.18), with a volume of 107513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,164 ($15.21).

The firm has a market capitalization of £793.37 million and a PE ratio of 4.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,068.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

In other news, insider Gerhard Fusenig bought 2,000 shares of ICG Enterprise Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($13.72) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($27,436.63).

About ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT)

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

