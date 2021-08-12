IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IBI Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. Pi Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$108.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$103.50 million.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IBG. Laurentian raised their target price on IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Sunday. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IBI Group to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.58.

TSE IBG opened at C$11.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$344.37 million and a P/E ratio of 25.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56. IBI Group has a twelve month low of C$6.00 and a twelve month high of C$11.60.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

