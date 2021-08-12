IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

IAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $214.50.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.13. 24,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,897. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 32.4% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth $40,000. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.