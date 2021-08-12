i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$222 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.25 million.

Shares of IIIV stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.81. 6,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,393. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.30. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $926.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.86, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David K. Morgan bought 3,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.