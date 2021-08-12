i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.25.

IIIV traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.30. The company has a market cap of $928.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.61.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David K. Morgan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $95,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 73.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,799,000 after buying an additional 28,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 459,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,930,000 after buying an additional 38,634 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 13.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in i3 Verticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

See Also: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.