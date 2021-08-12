Hyper Finance (HYFI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $161,574.00

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $874,173.10 and $161,574.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00045861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00140687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00151887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,914.01 or 0.99652750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.58 or 0.00856839 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

