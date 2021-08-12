Hydro Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $10.25 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.25 million and approximately $832,727.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00055102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00015014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.75 or 0.00862546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00108681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.44 or 0.00155454 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Coin Profile

HOT is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.