HWG Holdings LP Reduces Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

HWG Holdings LP reduced its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 24.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the period. Garmin accounts for approximately 1.0% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 14.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.5% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 52,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 6.3% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 9,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRMN traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.95. 549,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,475. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.49. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $168.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,975 shares of company stock valued at $33,769,718 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

