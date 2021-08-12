Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 708 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.60. 455,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,423. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

